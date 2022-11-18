3,000 litre hazardous oil confiscated

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has confiscated 3,000 litre hazardous oil extracted from the fat and filth of chicken during a raid on an edible oil depot in Sheikhupura.
PFA DG Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the authority took action against the oil depot due to adulteration, unhygienic working environment and violation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He added that the condition of the stored oil was quite unhygienic. He said that chicken fat rendered oil was supplied to different frying units and food points in the adjacent areas of the city. He said that rancid or dirty oil only could be supplied to biodiesel manufacturing companies. Mudassar said that PFA will continue the mission to make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia and will not spare anyone who breach the laws. Further, food authority has been utilising all available resources to make the ‘Healthy Punjab’ mission successful, he added.
