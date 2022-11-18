Slain Mahsud elders laid to rest in Tank

WANA: Three elders, who had been target-killed in Dera Ismail Khan the previous day, were laid to rest on Thursday.

The funeral prayers for the slain elders Malik Dost Khan Mahsud, Malik Ghaus Mahsud, Malik Noor Muhammad Mahsud were offered at the Town Hall in Tank and later laid to rest in Tank.

A large number of people attended the funeral prayers of the slain elders.

It may be mentioned that the elders were targeted in the limits of Saddar Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan the previous day.

Maliks and elders from the Mahsud tribe have asked the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dera Ismail Khan Range, to arrest the target killers by November 21.

They also announced to convene a jirga to be held on November 21 on the premises of office of deputy commissioner to devise a line of action against the brutal murder of Mahsud elders.