Shahzeb Khanzada (Left) and Imran Khan. The News/File

LAHORE: Pestered by a storm of criticism hitting him hard politically, Imran Wednesday tweeted, “Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal.

“I have spoken to my lawyers & I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada & the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK & UAE.” Showing his anger at the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath for interviewing Umar Zahoor, who claimed purchasing Toshakhana gifts from Farah Khan, he said a fraudster and criminal was made part of the programme. “You never present such deponent in honest journalism,” he added.

Also, speaking to journalists in Lahore, Khan spoke about his ongoing Toshakhana saga. He said: “The Toshakhana watch was sold in Islamabad and there is evidence [to prove it].”