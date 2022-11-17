LAHORE: Pestered by a storm of criticism hitting him hard politically, Imran Wednesday tweeted, “Enough is enough. Yesterday Geo & Khanzada supported by Handlers slandered me through a baseless story cooked up by a known fraudster & internationally wanted criminal.
“I have spoken to my lawyers & I plan to sue Geo, Khanzada & the fraudster not only in Pak but also in UK & UAE.” Showing his anger at the Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Ke Saath for interviewing Umar Zahoor, who claimed purchasing Toshakhana gifts from Farah Khan, he said a fraudster and criminal was made part of the programme. “You never present such deponent in honest journalism,” he added.
Also, speaking to journalists in Lahore, Khan spoke about his ongoing Toshakhana saga. He said: “The Toshakhana watch was sold in Islamabad and there is evidence [to prove it].”
LAHORE: Joyland, a Pakistani film portraying romance between a married man and a transgender woman, was cleared for...
KARACHI: By assuming the office of Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University on November 23, Federal Minister for...
ISLAMABAD: The World Bank is to formally hand over to the Court of Arbitration and Neutral Expert on November 21,...
ISLAMABAD: In honour of Global Entrepreneurship Week, US Ambassador Donald Blome joined by Minister of State for...
ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority has issued a notice to the wife of Senator Azam Swati against...
ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled PTI leader and former minister Faisal Vawda Wednesday lifted the lid off the federal...
Comments