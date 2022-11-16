We will face PTI Chairman Imran Khan in any court he wants to go to, journalist Shahzeb Khanzada, the host of Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath, said in a quick response to Khan's announcement to sue him and the television channel over an exclusive story about the Toshakhana gifts.



Khanzada had pulled the curtain on the Toshakhana scam, involving the illegal sale of precious gifts. Taking the PTI chief's threats in stride, the journalist challenged him to a legal face-off anywhere in the world.

“We will face the PTI chairman in any court he wants to go,” Khanzada said talking to Geo News.

On Tuesday, Geo News brought forward Umar Farooq Zahoor, a Dubai-based Norwegian-Pakistani businessman, who was sold the Toshakhana gifts by Farah Gogi also known as Farhat Shahzadi on behalf of Imran Khan when he was prime minister.

According to Zahoor, Imran Khan's adviser on accountability Shehzad Akbar called him and told him that there were very valuable gifts they wanted to sell -- these gifts were sold by Farah Gogi.

Reacting to the exclusive story, Imran Khan tweeted, "Enough is enough. Yesterday, Geo and Khanzada, with the help of their patrons, slandered me through a baseless story fabricated by a famous fraudster and a globally wanted criminal."

“I have spoken to my lawyers and I intend to file legal proceedings against Geo, Khanzada, and this fraud (Zahoor) not only in Pakistan but also in UK and UAE,” he said in a second tweet.

But Khanzada responded with some questions to Khan.



In a talk with Geo News, he told the former prime minister that all stories are aired after due diligence and he was ready to accept the PTI chief's challenge.

The journalist asked that if Khan believes that Zahoor was a "fraudster", then why does he have the gifts? "If [Khan] did not sell the gifts to him, then whom did he sell it to?"

Shahzeb Khanzada's questions to Imran Khan

Why were the gifts sold via Farah Gogi for $2million dollars?

If Imran Khan did not sell them, how did they reach Umar Farooq?

If the gifts were sold not to Umar Farooq, then to whom?

Was the money brought to Pakistan after gifts were sold?

If the money was brought to Pakistan, where is the banking transaction?

If money was not brought to Pakistan, where is this huge amount of cash?

Why were the transactions shown as nearly Rs60 million and not Rs280 million?

Did Imran Khan evade filing taxes or did he hide the money trail by not disclosing these transactions?

In 2019, the gifts were priced at over Rs1 billion.

Why were the gifts bought from Toshakhana by only paying a little over Rs20 million?

Why was the national exchequer dealt damages of more than Rs1 billion?