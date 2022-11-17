ETEA hailed for uploading solved papers

MANSEHRA: The aspirants, who appeared in the entry test for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s medical and dental Colleges admissions held on November 13 across the province, have lauded the uploading of their solved papers and relevant correct answer keys on the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency’s official website.

“This is an outstanding and rare example set by the ETEA after uploading papers solved by the candidates and along with correct keys on its website making the entire testing process clean and free of criticism and ambiguity,” Alishba Khan, an aspirant, told reporters here on Wednesday.

They welcomed the move by the ETEA for sharing solved papers of all 46232 aspirants who appeared in the exams this year on its official website for the first time with keys of all 200 questions.

“The history is set by the ETEA and Khyber Medical University as now almost all aspirants who appeared in the examinations held for the medical and dental Colleges admissions across the province could accumulate their true and false attempts and total or expected numbers, which they could secure in the said test,” said Alishba Khan.

Another aspirant said: “In past, the aspirants used to hurl criticism and raise questions on the credibility of such examinations but now everything is crystal clear and open in front of them.”