Nine unclaimed bodies buried

LAHORE:Edhi Foundation buried nine unclaimed bodies found in different graveyards of the City on Wednesday. Eight bodies were recovered from the Tibbi City police area and one was found in the limits of Baghbanpura police.

Body found: A tortured body of an unidentified person was recovered from a garbage dump in the Data Darbar police area on Wednesday. Police suspected that the victim, yet to be identified, was tortured to death. Later, the body was thrown at garbage heap. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was recovered dead from the Nawankot police area. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.