Ethiopian envoy vows to take trade with Pakistan to $300m by end of 2023

Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jamel Beker Abdullah has said the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia has revised its embassies in different countries of Europe and Latin America but opened its mission in Islamabad recently with a focus to boost the already flourishing ties between the two countries by promoting bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation at this critical juncture when the global order has been witnessing tectonic shifts.

Addressing a press briefing at the Karachi Press Club on Wednesday, he said that both the governments had been working on many agreements which would be instrumental in increasing political cooperation, economic engagement and people-to-people contacts through tourism promotion.

“The bilateral trade between the two countries is minimal and amounts to 78 million US dollars; however, my target is to take it to 300 million US dollars by the end of 2023.”

The Ethiopian ambassador said the Pakistani business community can contribute to the Pakistan’s economic development by exporting rice, pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, sports items and construction material to Ethiopia while Pakistan can import wheat, coffee, tea, pulses, oilseeds and vegetables from Ethiopia at affordable prices.

He said: “Ethiopia is closely working with Pakistan on the climate change issue, which has recently brought one third of the country underwater and caused massive loss of life and economy.”

He said Ethiopia attaches great importance to advancing the bilateral relationship with Pakistan and the opening of its mission in Islamabad reflects the commitment of the Ethiopian government. “The Ethiopian Airline will start its operation in Karachi before the end of this year and enable the Pakistanis and Ethiopians to travel to each other’s countries.”

He said Ethiopia and Pakistan established their diplomatic ties in 1958 and Pakistan set up its embassy in Ethiopia in 1973. Both countries have been enjoying the cordial relations since then and working on bilateral, regional and global issues in a remarkable way. “I express my gratitude to the people of Pakistan and government for extending support to Ethiopia for non-permanent candidacy in the United Nations. I am also grateful to the Government of Pakistan for standing by Ethiopia in the UN Human Rights Council over the human rights issues in northern part of Ethiopia.”

The envoy said that both the countries are part of the UN Peace Keeping Mission in Congo, Liberia, Burundi, Somalia and South Sudan, which shows the convergence of their interests for international peace and security. Ethiopia has opened its embassy in Pakistan after 75 years of its independence, which will have its main focus on economic diplomacy, investment, trade, tourism promotion, technological transfer and establishment of the institutional linkages between the two countries.

The ambassador said that the government of Ethiopia would extend all-out support to Pakistan on climate financing and building a resilient economy through integration, adaption and technological transfer.

He said that we are planning to export wheat to Djibouti and Kenya, and would like to do the same for Pakistan where the food insecurity is looming large as per the assessment of international organizations.

Ambassador Abdullah said that Ethiopia has already established multiple manufacturing zones for different industries including textile, pharmaceutical, laser and laser products. “We are offering multiple incentives to the investors who will be exporting the products to other destinations after ensuring their manufacturing in the country.”

He said he can assure Pakistan investors that their investment in Ethiopia will be protected by the government and will also have international guarantee as my country is member of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency. “The government of Ethiopia is taking multiple steps to facilitate the foreign investment in our country”.

He said that the Ethiopian Embassy in consultation with Honorary Consulate is planning to organise a business delegation at the end of January 2023 solely dedicated to Pakistan, particularly Karachi, to explore, understand, and connect with the business community in Ethiopia.