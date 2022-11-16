Pakistan training camp for Nations Cup begins

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team’s training camp started here at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium on Tuesday.

The training camp has been set up for the preparation of FIH Hockey Nations Cup which will be played in South Africa from November 28 to December 4.

The hosts South Africa are in Pool A with France, Ireland and Pakistan.

The manager of Pakistan hockey team Saeed Khan said that training camp would continue till the departure of the team for South Africa. Only those boys who were part of Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup squad would participate in the training camp.

He said that Pakistan hockey team performed well in Azlan Shah Cup. "Due to inexperience of the players, Pakistan missed some crucial chances. Otherwise Pakistan could have qualified for the final. Nine of our players made their international debut in this event," he said.

"Now our all concentration is on FIH Hockey Nations Cup. It is also a big and tough event," he said. "The weaknesses noticed in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be addressed in this training camp," he added.

He said Pakistan in their first match in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup got 15 penalty corners, but did not score goals. "But it is clear that they were aggressive and attacking due two which they got 15 penalty corners," he said.

He said that Pakistan forwards and PC drag flickers scored 9 goals in the last two matches, which is a good sign.

"France, Ireland and hosts South Africa will be our opponents in this event but it is good for Pakistan hockey team to play against strong teams. Our young and inexperienced players will improve and learn fast," he added.