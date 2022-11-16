Awareness plan to save youth from drugs, electronic gadgets

LAHORE: Youth Affairs Department Punjab has organised an awareness programme at Govt APWA College for Women to save youth from the addiction of drugs and electronic gadgets on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Malik Sanaullah, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Vice-Principal APWA College for Women, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness workshop.

Addressing the awareness programme, the second of the campaign, Malik Sanaullah said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab is organsing these workshops to spread the awareness among youth about negative impacts of drugs and electronic devices. “The talented youth are a valuable asset of our country and it is our collective duty to utilise all of our resources to make them useful citizens of the society”.

He said that the Youth Affairs Department Punjab is planning to hold more such awareness workshops in other boys and girls colleges of the province. “We are quite upbeat that we will be able to carve our encouraging results from our campaign”.

Vice-Principal APWA College for Women on this occasion thanked Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta for choosing APWA College for Women for this useful and healthy activity. “Our young generation must take full benefit from these awareness programmes,” she added.