Residence of Shahram’s uncle raided

SWABI: Buland Iqbal Tarakai, the uncle of provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, has alleged that the police raided his residence to arrest him at the behest of his nephew and former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaisar.
Talking to reporters, he asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of the police to take notice of the incident or else he would approach the court for legal action against Shahram Tarakai and Asad Qaisar.
He said the police raided his hujra but his supporters resisted the bid by the cops to arrest him.
