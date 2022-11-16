PHEC, varsities joint Innovation Expo 2022 begins

LAHORE : Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Prof Dr Shahid Munir has said that Pakistani youth is blessed with huge potential and there is a need to tap their creativity.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2022 here Tuesday, Prof Dr Shahid Munir said Industry experts were needed to be included on the boards of studies of our universities to design curriculum congruent with the needs of the local market to minimising the gap between industry and academia, he added.
The Expo was jointly organised by the PHEC and the universities in Punjab. Around 259 projects from 37 public and private sector universities across Punjab were put on display. The projects were placed in eight categories encompassing social sciences, business, economics, engineering, technology and emerging sciences.
