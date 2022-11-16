Sister’s dowry stolen by man handed over to mother after recovery

The Sir Syed police on Tuesday handed over stolen dowry, including cash and jewellery, to a woman who had earned it the hard way for the marriage of her daughter.
During a routine patrol in the area, police saw a man suspiciously carrying a bag along a street. When the police signalled for him to stop, he started running as fast as he could. The police team chased the suspect and got hold of him.
The police found two sets of gold jewellery, worth over Rs435,000, and prize bonds of Rs27,000.
During the initial interrogation, Muhammad Khurram, told the police that he had stolen the bag from his house. The police went to the address given by Khurram where his mother told them that his son was mentally unwell and she had kept the money and jewellery for her daughter’s marriage. The police handed over the bag to the woman.
A policeman of the Counter-Terrorism Department breathed his last on Tuesday after remaining under treatment at a...
Deputy Information Secretary and MPA Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter has said the local...
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has said the appointment of a new administrator in Karachi is not a problematic...
A sessions judge has said there is a sorry state of affairs in Karachi’s District West where many government lands...
Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said we can strengthen our...
The Pakistan Peoples Party has announced it will take to task workers who are contesting the upcoming local government...
Comments