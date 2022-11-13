Rally staged in support of ex-PM in Chitral

CHITRAL: Hundreds of workers and activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a rally to express solidarity with the party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Booni, the headquarters of Upper Chitral, on Saturday.
The rally was later turned into a big public meeting where party local leaders, including Abdul Latif, Fazalur Rahman, Miraj Khan, Sardar Hakeem, Jamsheed Mir and others.
Speaking on the occasion, they said that whatever tactics the opponents used, they would again elect Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan.
They said that they stood with the former prime minister and would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the party and its top leadership.
Chanting slogans against the ‘imported’ government, PTI activists pledged that Imran Khan was their leader and they would support him through thick and thin. Later, the participants of the rally dispersed peacefully.
