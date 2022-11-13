CCPO listens to public grievances at open court

LAHORE : Open courts (Khuli Katcheri) are being held in different areas of the provincial capital on regular basis to facilitate citizens and complainants at their doorsteps on the directions of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

CCPO himself participated in the Open Court at Police station Ghazi Abad and listened to the grievances of the citizens of North Cantt Circle. SP Operations Cantt Essa Sukhaira, SP Investigation Farooq Amjad, SDPO North Cantt Farhat Abbas, SHOs and In-charges Investigation and a large number of citizens were present in the Open Court.

The complainants raised various issues with the CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar who directed the concerned Police officers on the spot for immediate redressel of their genuine grievances. CCPO Lahore said that he has set up a new Complaint Cell in Capital City Police Headquarters which would be operational from Monday in which instead of sending directions to relevant SsP, he would himself listen to the grievances of the citizens and solve them at his level.

The objective of these open courts is to ensure direct interaction and approach of citizens with senior police officers, to develop sense of confidence in general public for Police and to fill the breaches in between. Senior police officers of Investigation and Operations wing have been conducting open courts in their respective areas of responsibility to listen to the problems of citizens and issue orders for their redress on spot.

Dogar said Lahore police would not spare any goons or land grabbers who had victimized citizens and indiscriminate action against organized criminals, narcotics sellers would be accelerated. The sole responsibility of Police force was to provide complete legal and moral support to the citizens facing any difficulties.

Dogar said that the genuine problems of the citizens must be solved at Police Station level on priority basis, however doors of his office were round the clock open to every complainant for provision of justice. A dedicated helpline 1242 was already operational at his office where citizens could give information regarding any Qabza mafia, goons and their supporters.

Dogar also said that dutiful officers are pride of the department however every inefficient and corrupt officers will have to face the accountability in case of abuse of powers. He further said that maintenance of law and order and security of life and property of the citizens is the top priority of Lahore Police. Members of Peace committees, local leaders, traders and citizens lauded the efforts of CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to make Lahore free of criminals.