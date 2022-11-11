Edexcel allowed to set up centres for O Level and A Level exams at 14 schools

The federal education ministry has allowed Edexcel (Pearson) after the Cambridge Assessment International Education to set up O Level and A Level examination centres directly in 14 schools in Pakistan without the British Council.
Meanwhile another British institution, Learning Resource Network (LRN), has sought permission from the federal ministry to operate in Pakistan. This will be the third British institution after Cambridge and Edexcel to give affiliation to Pakistan's educational institutions. According to an official of the ministry of education, due to the lack of confidence in the Pakistani education system, more than two hundred thousand students take the O and A level exams every year and according to a conservative estimate, every year more than Rs25 billion is transferred to Britain in the form of examination fees.
The 14 schools where examination centres would be set up under Pearson include the Beaconhouse PECHS Karachi, Beaconhouse Margalla Islamabad, City School PAF Karachi, Roots School System Islamabad, Froebels International School Rawalpindi, Froebels International School Lahore, Head Start School Islamabad, Beacon Light Academy Karachi, Cornerstone School Lahore, City School Derakhshan Campus Karachi, DHA CSS Karachi, Cedar Karachi, Beaconhouse Ring Road Lahore and Beaconhouse Defence Lahore.
Karachi Biennale 2022The third Karachi Biennale featuring 26 projects and 45 artists from 13 countries is being held...
An anti-terrorism court has reissued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement chief Manzoor...
Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput has approved 586 jobs to be offered in 22 departments of the government on the...
A middle-aged woman left the body of a minor boy in an ambulance near a private hospital in Bahadurabad on Thursday...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Karachi Development Authority , Karachi Metropolitan...
A man allegedly gunned down his wife and a nephew at his house on suspicion they were having an affair in Baldia...
Comments