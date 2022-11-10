 
Thursday November 10, 2022
National

Fake cops arrested

By Our Correspondent
November 10, 2022

LAHORE: Misri Shah police arrested two brothers on charges of impersonating policemen and extorting money from traders and shopkeepers. The accused were identified as Tauqeer and Shoaib. Police recovered police identity cards and uniforms from their possession.

