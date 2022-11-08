Punjab keen to promote inter-provincial harmony: CM

LAHORE:Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office here on Monday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation and measures to promote inter-provincial harmony were discussed during the meeting. Punjab Chief Minister said that resource-rich Pakistan was composed of federating units including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

If all the federating units develop together, Pakistan would develop, he added. He said that everyone had to walk together to take the beloved country forward as Pakistan would achieve its destination only through joint efforts, adding that the provincial government was working to promote inter-provincial harmony.

“People living in Gilgit-Baltistan are our brethren and their development and prosperity is dear to us” he said. The Punjab government would continue its role in the development of Gilgit-Baltistan; he said and added that greater cooperation would be extended in the healthcare system, education, information technology and other sectors.

The GB Chief Minister thanked Pervaiz Elahi for his cooperation and invited him to visit Gilgit-Baltistan. The cooperation of the Punjab government for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan was worthy of praise and “I am grateful for the support”, he added.

Provincial Adviser Amir Saeed Raan, Principal Secretary M Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary GM Sikandar and others were also present. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has congratulated the Sikh community on the 553rd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. In a message issued on Monday, the CM extended felicitations to the Sikhs on the birthday of Guru Nanak. His teachings reflect tolerance, the dignity of people, equal rights, interfaith harmony and help to the needy; Elahi said and welcomed members of the Sikh community on their arrival in Punjab. The Punjab government has provided the best facilities to the Sikh community to participate in Baba Guru Nanak's birthday celebrations and perform religious rituals; he further said and noted that the establishment of the Kartarpur corridor was a historical achievement of the former federal government of Imran Khan and a gift to the Sikh community. There are numerous holy places of the Sikh community in Pakistan, including Punjab and they have complete freedom to live according to their faith. Alongside this, special attention has been paid to the maintenance, renovation and security of Gurdwaras of the Sikh community, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about rape-cum-murder of a five-year-old child in Nowshera Virkan and directed the early arrest of the accused persons for taking action against them. He has also directed to provide justice to the bereaved family at every cost.