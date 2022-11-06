Korea sink Pakistan’s hopes in Ipoh

ISLAMABAD: Two back-to-back penalty corner strikes by Kim Hyeonhosng sunk Pakistan's hopes of achieving an upset win over Korea in the Azlan Shah Hockey at the Malaysian city of Ipoh on Saturday.
Hannan Shahid’s third-minute field goal kept Pakistan's lead intact till the 50th minute of the match when Hyeonhong struck two repeated blows within two minutes to give Korea a 2-1 win and a place in the final of the Azlan Shah Cup. Pakistan now have been left with the possibility of playing to avoid the wooden spoon.
