Amir Muqam rejects PTI’s allegations against PM, others

BISHAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) provincial president Amir Muqam on Friday rejected the allegations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the prime minister and interior minister in the wake of the attack on Imran Khan.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 132kv gridstation in Puran in Shangla, he said that an inquiry should be conducted against Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi instead of making allegations against the prime minister and the interior minister.

The project was completed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion. He inaugurated the transmission line for the gridstation. He announced the establishment of a sub-division office of Wapda and a utility store in Puran.

Amir Muqam said Imran Khan wanted to undermine the country for the sake of his political interests. However, he said the coalition government would continue to work for the development of the country.

He said the PTI had caused immense damage to the country during its four-year rule. He alleged Imran Khan was receiving money from India to work against the interests of the country.

The PMLN leader said the PTI had been ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for nine years but it did nothing for the uplift of the province. He said the coalition government would complete the remaining term and the general election would be held on its due time.