The Lahore High Court building in Lahore. Geo News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday observed that the overseas Pakistanis could be questioned about their assets abroad.

The LHC took up petitions against tax on overseas properties of Moonis Elahi, local media reported. The court directed the lawyers to present their arguments over the money laundering law.

The counsel for the FBR could not appear before the court owing to his busy schedule. “If the government could question overseas Pakistani citizens over keeping the money abroad,” the bench questioned. “The government is not authorised to question its citizens about depositing money overseas,” the petitioner’s counsel argued.

“The government could only ask this from citizens residing in the province,” lawyers said. “Pakistani laws have no jurisdiction over the assets, properties of overseas Pakistani citizens,” the counsels further argued. “Don’t argue that the court could not intervene in the matter,” the bench observed.

“The court could summon the record about how the Pakistani citizens staying overseas, made their properties,” the bench remarked.

“Seemingly, the federal government could question the overseas Pakistanis about their assets,” the court further said. “The federal government could not recover tax over these properties,” the petitioner’s lawyer said. “The government could only inquire about the income,” he added. The lawyer pleaded for the court order to submit tax return on the e-portal without any fine. The court adjourned further hearing of the case till Thursday (today).