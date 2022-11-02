IG appointed UN Police Adviser

LAHORE:UN Secretary General has selected IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar as the Police Adviser for the Department of Peace Operations.
Faisal has about 30 years of experience in Pakistan Police Service and 9 years of experience working for UN Headquarters and various field duties at United Nations. He has served as a team leader in the UN Standing Police Capacity in 2020-21. He was previously posted in UN Police Division from 2005 to 2008 and from 2011 to 2013 and also served in Liberia and Bosnia-Herzegovina for more than three years under the UN Mission.
Meanwhile, IG Punjab awarded certificates of appreciation and cash rewards to the officers posted in the IT Branch and Personal Staff Branch at the Central Police Office for their excellent performance.
He said that the IT branch of Punjab Police has created various mobile applications and dashboards and thanks to these innovative projects, the problems faced by the common man and
employees are being solved quickly.
