Japan embassy celebrates Self-Defence Forces Day

ISLAMABAD: Japan Ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro on Tuesday evening hosted a reception to celebrate the 68th of Japan Self-Defence Forces (JSDF) Day.

The senior most three-star General of Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir Ahmad Shah was among the guests of honour in the reception. It was the first diplomatic event of month of November and the guests turned up in large numbers. Almost every guest wanted to shake hands and get a photograph with General Munir; however, he excused from making selfies with people.

Japan embassy’s Defense Attaché Colonel Yamamoto Hidetaka represented the JSDF in the reception. Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurrum Dastagir Khan was the chief guests on the occasion.

The reception was attended by the military officials as well as Ministers, parliamentarians, senior members of the Government of Pakistan, members of the diplomatic community and other dignitaries from the public and private sectors.

The JSDF Day was originally celebrated when the Japan Defense Agency (upgraded to the Ministry in 2007) and the JSDF were established on July 1, 1954, but the date has been changed to November 1 as the JSDF are expected to respond to natural disasters such as frequent typhoons in summer season in Japan.

Minister Dastgir in his speech spoke high of Pakistan-Japan ties and discussed similarities between the two democracies where the system is struggling to flourish. Ambassador Wada Mitsushiro expressed hope that relations between Pakistan and Japan would further grow in years to come.

Former ISI DG General (retd) Asad Durrani, SAPM)on Accountability and Interior Irfan Qadir and Nadra Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik were also among the guests.