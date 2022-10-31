KP Assembly speaker says federal govt to fall soon

HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has claimed that the federal government would come to an end by next Friday alleging that the people were fed up with the rulers.

“I am sure the system will come to an end by Friday next as the negotiations are underway and [Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman] Imran Khan’s long march has begun for the purpose”, he claimed.

Mushtaq Ghani expressed these views while talking to journalists during a visit to the Haripur Press Club here on Sunday. The KP Assembly speaker said the time had come to send the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s government packing and PTI wanted rulers to announce the date for the election or else the peaceful marchers would stage a sit-in and leave Islamabad only after getting the date for the next general election.

Mushtaq Ghani said the processions of the party workers and other people from the Hazara division would join the main procession led by Imran Khan by the 10th of November. “This time we will not go back without the announcement of the election date”, he said while responding to a question that reminded the July 25th protest of the PTI and the subsequent decision of calling it off.

To another question, he said the option of resigning from KP, Punjab, GB and AJK assemblies for bringing the system down, was likely the benefit the federal government which would impose the governor’s rule in the provinces.

The KP Assembly speaker said the foreign powers have always installed their own puppet rulers in Pakistan and maneuvered foreign policy. He accused the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of serving the United States and European agenda.

Mushtaq Ghani alleged that the World Bank and International Monetary Fund prepare the Pakistan budget and burden the people with heavy taxes which make people suffer from price hike and poverty.