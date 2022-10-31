Tribesmen reject formation of peace bodies

BARA: The tribal elders and political leaders on Sunday rejected the formation of peace committees in ex-Fata and asked the government to recover the missing persons.

They were speaking at “Khyber Qaumi Ittehad” jirga at the residence of Qabail Awami Party Chairman Abdur Raziq Afridi here. The speakers added that the tribespeople were against the establishment of peace bodies in the tribal districts.

“We had established peace committees, but these later became militant organisations and led to the killing of our elders, youth and political leaders,” the speakers said, adding they were not ready to raise armed lashkars.

“It is the responsibility of the state to maintain peace as the people are paying taxes to the government,” the speakers added.

The elders added the sacked Khassadars should be restored forthwith as they had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace.

The elders demanded the government to compensate the people whose houses were destroyed in military operations in Khyber district. They said that a fresh survey should also be carried out to include the houses which were left out.

“Many families, who have suffered in militancy, have been living in for the last several years,” the speakers added.

The elders maintained the security forces had established checkpoints and camps on the land of tribal people so they should be compensated for its use.

They said that the government should also compensate the people, whose land for used for the construction of roads.

“We want the resumption of trade with Afghanistan,” said Abdur Raziq. He said the tribal people had already suffered in militancy and lost their businesses.

The elders suggested that the government exempt the tribal districts from taxes as the local people had suffered in militancy.