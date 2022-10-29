Sikh yatrees arrive for Saka festival

LAHORE:A delegation of Sikh yatrees from India arrived here on Friday through Wagah Border to participate in 100-year celebrations of Saka Punja Sahib. After a short stay in the City, they left for Punja Sahib, Hassan Abdal amid tight security.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh and others received the guests warmly. Speaking on the occasion, Sikh delegation leader Giani Harmeet Singh said, "We are very happy to visit Pakistan and extremely grateful to Pakistani government for the warm welcome and facilities. Definitely, the 100-year celebrations of Saka Panja Sahib's was a historic event. Pakistani land was very sacred for the Sikh community of the world,” he added. Rana Shahid said on directions of ETPB Chairman Habibur Rehman, the board had made security arrangements.