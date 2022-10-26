CM seeks EU’s technical help in dams project

LAHORE:The ambassador of the European Union Dr Riina Kionka Tuesday called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and discussed the promotion of cooperation in various fields, especially the construction of new water reservoirs and small dams. They also discussed measures taken for workers and minorities’ welfare, elimination of child labour and human rights situation.

The chief minister thanked the EU for its support during the corona pandemic and mentioned that it was a major trade partner of Pakistan. We appreciate the support provided by the EU countries in various fields, he added and stated that the Punjab government had planned to build two dams on the River Chenab. Small dams will be built for the hill torrents of Koh-e-Sulaiman to save the rainwater for agricultural purposes. EU’s technical support for these projects would be appreciated.

The CM pointed out that laws were enacted to eradicate child labour. “I had started the work on prison reforms in my previous tenure but the subsequent government stopped it. Now, we are working afresh to provide the necessary facilities to the prisoners” conveyed Pervaiz Elahi while saying that the food menu for the prisoners was improved. Schools have been built to educate children confined with their mothers in jails and a free legal aid system was introduced for hapless inmates, he said.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government had taken effective steps to protect human rights. All minorities have equal rights in Pakistan. A quota has been fixed for minorities’ educational admissions and jobs. A country based on the principles of patience, tolerance and brotherhood is our destination.

The EU ambassador expressed regret over the loss of life and money in floods and said that assistance in the dams’ projects would be reviewed. Cooperation with the Punjab government in the fields of textile and small and medium enterprises will be increased.

The Political Counsellor of the European Union Mr Daniel Clauss, Adviser Hasnain Iftikhar, and related officials were also present.AKHUWAT: The chief minister appreciated the societal role of Akhuwat during a meeting with its founder Dr Amjad Saqib at his office. In collaboration with Akhuwat, the government would fulfil the dream of owning a house for low-income people as the government was going to relaunch the loan programme of house construction for the low-income stratum.

The chief minister approved the renewal of the agreement between the Punjab government and Akhuwat and Rs800 million through the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency. He said that the Akhuwat microfinance organisation would provide loans to needy people for the construction of houses. Loans will be given on a priority basis for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas, he added and asserted that providing a roof to the flood victims is a priority.The provincial government would lend support to building houses as the federal government has not given anything to the flood victims and they would be given possible resources to build houses.

Amjad Saqib said that 100 percent recovery was ensured in Akhuwat loans given to 2.5 million families. Low-income families were assisted to build 36,000 houses, he said.

PRAISES POLICE: The chief minister congratulated the Multan police for arresting the accused involved in the murder of PTI leader Tahir Hameed Qureshi. In a statement, the CM appreciated the performance of RPO Multan Raja Riffat, CPO Khurram Shahzad Haider and the investigation team.