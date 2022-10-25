One killed in S Waziristan roadside bombing

WANA: A passerby was killed and another person sustained injuries when a roadside bomb targeting the former head of a pro-government peace committee exploded in the Birmil subdivision of South Waziristan here on Monday, sources said.
The sources said that Taj Gul Wazir, the former head of the peace body, was going to Wana Bazaar from Angoor Adda in a car when he was targeted with a roadside bomb. However, he escaped unhurt in the attack that left a passerby dead and another person wounded South Waziristan has recently seen a rise in violence.
