Court announces verdict on Swati’s bail plea today

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Thursday reserved the verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati’s bail plea in a case related to controversial tweets which will be announced today (Friday). The PTI senator was taken into custody last week by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for tweeting against the army chief and state institutions after a case was filed against him.
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has noted with concern that certain educational institutions continue...
ISLAMABAD: In response to President Dr Arif Alvi’s letter to the Prime Minister, the PM Office has directed the...
WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Thursday reminded India that the “respect for the independence of press”...
TALAGANG: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had stopped wheat...
KARACHI: The regional center of Allama Iqbal Open University is set to start working in Gwadar from today.Federal...
LAHORE: Founding member of Pakistan Peoples Party and prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday dispelled the notion...
