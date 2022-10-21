 
close
Friday October 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Court announces verdict on Swati’s bail plea today

By Zarmeen Zehra
October 21, 2022

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court Thursday reserved the verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Azam Swati’s bail plea in a case related to controversial tweets which will be announced today (Friday). The PTI senator was taken into custody last week by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for tweeting against the army chief and state institutions after a case was filed against him.

Comments