ECC approves Rs17bn more for SDGs achievement

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs17 billion for the controversial Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievement programme, to be executed through parliamentarians, jacking up the total amount from Rs70 billion to Rs87 billion for the current fiscal year.

Sources allege discretionary funding for parliamentarians has been approved to secure the support of parliamentarians belonging to the ruling coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

However, the ECC deferred a summary for seeking Rs5 billion supplementary grant for conducting 7th housing and population census. The ECC, which met under chairmanship of Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar virtually on Monday, was informed that during the current fiscal year [2022-23], the government allocated Rs70 billion for SDGs achievement programme (SAP). The funds would be released on the recommendations of the SAP steering committee to the federal ministries/divisions and provincial governments concerned, for execution of the development schemes, as per guidelines approved by the federal cabinet.

The official sources said that the government jacked up SAP funding in order to maximise political support through execution of small development schemes in respective areas of ruling coalition parliamentarians. Although, PTI Chief Imran Khan had criticised such discretionary funding of SAP, his government continued doling out resources for execution of the controversial programme during his rule. The PDM had allocated Rs70 billion on the eve of the budget but despite severe floods, the allocation of the discretionary programme was jacked up to Rs87 billion though a supplementary grant.

The ECC was told that the SAP steering committee discussed that there were a number of schemes of the deprived areas yet to be financed under the SAP and there was a requirement of additional allocation of funds. Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal informed the meeting that the additional funds amounting to Rs17 billion could be arranged if desired by the steering committee. The committee directed the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives for surrender of Rs17 billion for CFY 2022-23 in favour of the Cabinet Division to finance schemes of areas deprived so far.

In view of heavy damages to the agriculture sector due to recent rains and floods, and to support flood affected farmers in the country, the ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs3.2 billion in favour of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research (MNFS&R) and subsequent transfer to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for procurement and distribution of wheat seed to flood affected districts. Additional funds to the tune of Rs3.4 billion would also be made available to the MNFS&R subsequently. Fifty per cent of funds would be provided by the federal government and 50pc by the provincial governments.