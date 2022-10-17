Petty politics

Pakistan has an abundance of resources, but it is still far behind than other South Asian countries. Its citizens try hard to settle abroad. All educated and bright minds have either left the country or are waiting for a good opportunity. Even the recession-hit global market is attractive for the people of Pakistan.

This sad situation is a result of our politicians’ apathy. All political parties remain busy in fighting with each other, without paying attention to the problems faced by citizens. How will our country progress if it’s people continue to abandon it? Political parties must put national interests above everything else.

Malik Ahmed

Lahore