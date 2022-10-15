US officials take notice of airport heckling: FO

ISLAMABAD: The US officials have taken notice of the misbeahviour against ministers travelling abroad, the Foreign Office mentioned this during its Friday’s briefing.
The statement from FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed comes a day after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was heckled by unidentified people at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC after he landed in the US capital ahead of important meetings with global lending institutions.
Responding to a question at a weekly press briefing today, Iftikhar said US officials had also taken notice of the misbehaviour with the finance minister at the US airport. He recalled that Saudi authorities had also taken notice when the government delegation was targeted by certain individuals during the visit.
