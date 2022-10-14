Billy Brag lashes out at JK Rowling for accusing him of misogyny over trans women rights Billy Brag

Billy Bragg has recently slammed JK Rowling after she accused him of supporting “rape and death” threats” as he shown his support to Graham Norton on Thursday.



On Thursday, Bragg took to Twitter and gushed over TV host Norton for his remarks on “cancel culture” at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Interestingly, Bragg re-shared a clip of the Nortan’s talk on trans rights, he wrote, “Norton really good here on John Cleese.”

“Telling him that cancel culture is just accountability, and JK Rowling, suggesting that the media talk directly to trans teens and their parents rather than merely amplifying the takes of a celebrity,” Bragg penned.

To this, Rowling responded, “Very much enjoying the recent spate of bearded men stepping confidently onto their soapboxes to define what a woman is and throw their support behind rape and death threats to those who dare disagree.”

She commented, “You may mock, but takes real bravery to come out as an Old Testament prophet.”

Bragg on the other hand strongly replied, “Hard to think of anything that better illustrates Graham Norton’s point than the sight of someone with 13.9m followers reacting to a call for a fair hearing for trans teens and their parents by equating it to support for rape and death threats.”

“Hard to think of anything that better illustrates misogyny than men complaining that a woman has a view on woman’s rights,” argued Rowling.