Rakul Preet Singh on how she deals with competition: 'When my contemporaries do well, it motivates me'

Rakul Preet Singh 'Doctor G' releases in theatres today

Recently at an interview, Rakul Preet Singh revealed how she deals with competition prevailing in the film industry as her contemporaries have been performing really well.

She told IndiaToday: “Competition should help us do better and that’s how I look at it. When my contemporaries do well, it motivates me. I remember when I saw Mimi, I sent a voice note to Kriti because I felt a message won’t do justice.”

“I sent a voice note with all the emotions pouring out because it pushes you to do better. When Alia Bhatt does some great work, it pushes you. It’s only helpful for us to learn from it and move ahead.”

Rakul remarked: “Competition is never with another person. At least I come from that school of thought that your competition is with yourself. And you are your biggest competitor. My growth as an actor from one film to the other, is what I aim to achieve.”

“I want people to see a difference in everything that I do. I want to do it myself. I am a self-made girl and it’s been 8-9 years that I have been in the industry. And I feel if I operated like that, there was competition in Telugu, there was competition in Tamil- you’ll die, added Runway 34 actress.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet’s Doctor G released today in the theatres alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be next seen in the film Thank God opposite Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra, reports IndiaToday.