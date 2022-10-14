Faisal Qureshi's 'Money Back Guarantee': Theatrical trailer comes out

'Money Back Guarantee' marks the acting debut of former cricketer Wasim Akram

Faisal Qureshi ‘s film Money Back Guarantee's official trailer has been finally released.

Qureshi announced the news through his instagram handle. He wrote: “The wait is finally over! ZASHKO Films. In collaboration with Gameover Productions & Distribution Club, present the first official theatrical trailer of Money Back Guarantee. “

“MBG is an action, comedy and thriller movie written & directed by Faisal Qureshi. Releases in cinemas worldwide on Eid Al Fitr 2023, wrote Faisal.”

See trailer:

The film features renowned stars: Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Jawed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Mirza Gohar, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.



Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram is going to make his acting debut with this film. The film is all set to release on April 21, 2023.