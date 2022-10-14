Tom Parker's widow Kelsey gets emotional during NTAs

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey was overcome with emotion during National Television Awards on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old couldn't hold back her emotion as a clip was shown from Tom's documentary Inside My Head - which was nominated in the Best Authored Documentary category.

Kelsey's husband Tom - who found fame in the band The Wanted - passed away from stage four glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 33 on March 30 after being diagnosed with the illness in October 2020.

Inside My head missed out on winning the gong after Kate Garraway's Caring for Derek scooped the prize in that category.

As footage of Inside My Head played out on the big screen, Kelsey was seen getting very emotional.

The clip showed Tom performing on stage - just weeks before he passed away - as the NTAs were given a glimpse of the show during the nominations section.

Earlier on in the day before heading to the NTAs, Kelsey took to her Instagram Story to tell fans she was feeling 'so emotional'.



She said: 'I don't know why I did it this morning, but I sat there and looked through all of Tom's reels.

'I don't know why I just did that to myself and literally, I am an emotional wreck this morning and I just can't stop crying.







