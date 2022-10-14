Camilla to ‘shun Koh-i-Noor coronation crown’ amid backlash

Queen Consort Camilla is expected to shun the coronation crown featuring the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond amid backlash.

The huge diamond originated from India and was gifted to Queen Victoria by the last Sikh emperor.

However, the jewel is disputed as at least three countries including India claim it.

The jewel recently sparked a frenzy among fans after it was speculated that Camilla will be wearing the crown at the coronation next year.

Reacting to the reports, India’s ruling party said that the diamond would bring back “painful memories of the colonial past.”

An insider told The Times: “I would have thought they would err towards keeping India happy.”

“The priority is the Commonwealth these days and diversity. Those are two very important things going on,” the source added.