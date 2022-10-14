Kanye West: JP Morgan Chase ends banking relationship with rapper amid anti-Semitic controversy

JP Morgan Chase has recently decided to cut ties with the rapper and designer Kanye West, saying anti-Semitic comment was not the reason.



A conversation activist Candace Owen shared via Twitter on Wednesday that the bank sent West, now legally known as Ye, an official letter of termination “with no official reason”.



In the letter, the US banking giant revealed that the “break-up has been planned for weeks”.



“I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” Owens tweeted along side the image of the notice.

It read, “Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities.”

Interestingly, the news came after the top brands like Gap and Adidas decided to part ways with the Donda rapper mainly because of his social media bashing for these two brands.



Earlier, West was also restricted access to his social media accounts after his anti-Semitic comments.