Amber Heard takes Johnny Depp to court with 16-point appeal

File Footage

Amber Heard blasts Johnny Depp with a 16 pointer appeal to overturn the defamation case verdict.



The news has been brought to light in findings brought to light by Fox News Digital, and the grounds of Heard's appeal includes "clear and convincing evidence" for malice, as well as the court's failure to 'invalidate' the damages from the Heard and Depp trial.

for those unversed, the appeal reads, "The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct occurring prior to the publication of the challenged op-ed."

"The trial court erred in allowing Mr. Depp to argue or suggest at trial, and the jury to consider, whether the allegedly defamatory statements in the challenged op-ed were republications of statements Ms. Heard made in 2016 in connection with a domestic violence temporary restraining order she obtained against Mr. Depp."