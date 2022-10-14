Queuegate scandal: Holly Willoughby appears in high spirits as she leads the red carpet

Holly Willoughby appeared in high spirits as she showed off her gorgeous smile amid her inappropriate age remarks and the recent 'queue gate’ scandal.

The stars were out in force on Thursday night as the great and good of British television descended upon Wembley's OVO Arena, London, for the 2022 National Television Awards.

Leading the red carpet glamour for the 27th annual ceremony the blonde beauty looked gorgeous in a dramatic black strapless ballgown.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The This Morning host, 41, was all smiles as she walked the red carpet alongside new Love Island host Maya Jama, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and former Islander Maura Higgins amid controversy surrounding accusations she and co-star Phillip Schofield jumped the queue to see the late Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state last month.

This year's National Television Awards will honour the 64-year-old and his trailblazing career in UK television, which has endured for nearly 50 years.

Celebrity fans will be seen paying tribute to the comedian and fundraising Comic Relief frontman when the awards are broadcast live on ITV from the OVO Arena, Wembley.



