Montecito residents think Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'have got a bit of an attitude'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Montecito residents 'divided' as the locals reportedly think that the Sussexed are not “universally revered” while some believe "they have got a bit of an attitude".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the star-studded neighbourhood after leaving Royal Family duties in 2020. They are raising their two children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, one, at their sprawling chateau in Montecito.

The house is reported to boast a private gym, cinema, spa and tennis court, as well as Archie and Lilibet's own playground.

A retired university lecturer Katie, as per Express UK, said the Sussexes settling down in the celebrity-packed Montecito has left many residents “divided”.



She remarked: “A lot of people think, ‘yeah fun’, but a lot of people think, "they have got a bit of an attitude. I do not think they are universally revered."

She admitted that she had travelled up to the road on which the Sussex family lives, adding that locals in the area “are curious” about their famous royal neighbours.



Katie continued: “They are interested. People want to see what they are doing. They do not have bad motives."

But Judy, walking alongside Katie, dismissed the Duke and Duchess as public figures she is “truly not interested” in following, adding: "There are people I know who are interested and curious about what they are doing."

Judy continued: "But I do not have any particular need to find out more about them."

A sports sale representative Dave Kanarek told the same outlet that he has not “really heard much about Harry and Meghan” going about their lives in the local area.