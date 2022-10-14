Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen announces his mother's demise in emotional post

Shayne Jansen has shared the sad news that his beloved mother Karen has died with a touching note on social media, Thursday, saying it had left him 'broken inside.'

Sharing details of his bond with his beloved mother on an emotional note, The Love Is Blind star, 33, shared a series of snaps of the pair.

He penned: 'I lost my best friend today. For the last year, we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitts creek every night.'

Shayne continued: 'I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together. I’ll never be able to replace my FaceTime partner on the daily. Thank you all for the support’.

He also shared a screenshot of one of their text exchanges, writing: 'You see what I had to deal with? Always words of affirmation. Trying to laugh but I'm lost right now.'



He was immediately inundated with messages of support, including former co-star love interest Shaina Hurley penning: 'We’re Praying for you and your family Shayne we’re here for you.'

Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey also shared her condolences, writing: 'Sending you Love. I’m so sorry.'

Shayne then commented: 'You are all incredible. She used to brag about getting 100 comments on Facebook she will be beside herself’.