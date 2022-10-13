Victoria, David Beckham exude couple goals as they return to hotel in NYC

Vitoria Beckham and David Beckham stunned as they returned to their hotel in New York City in colour-coordinated outfits.
The fashion designer casted a spell on the onlookers as she looked sensational in metallic blue dress with gorgeous silver peep toe boots.
The 48-year-old showed off her incredible figure in the slinky ensemble while her bejeweled footwear gave her look an added splash of glam.
The diva styled her brunette tresses into a bun and enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup as she covered her eyes with stylish shades.
Posh Spice matched colour of her dress with the former legendary footballer, who also looked dapper in double denim ensemble.
Sporting denim jeans with matching shirt, David turned heads with his muscular physique as he stepped out of a black SUV.
The dad-of-four stunned as he donned suede boots with black shades while styling his brown hair into spikes.
Taylor Swift captioned the Instagram video, 'A little bit about Snow On The Beach featuring Lana Del Rey'
George Clooney discusses his marital life with Amal Clooney in latest interview
King Charles welcomed Prime Minister Liz Truss to Buckingham Palace for the first of their regular weekly audiences
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of mistreating their private secretary Samantha Cohen
Trevor Noah addresses Kanye West's anti-semitic tweets in recent episode of 'The Daily Show'
Keanu Reeves speaks about his love for comic books during childhood