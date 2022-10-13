Victoria, David Beckham exude couple goals as they return to hotel in NYC

File Footage

Vitoria Beckham and David Beckham stunned as they returned to their hotel in New York City in colour-coordinated outfits.

The fashion designer casted a spell on the onlookers as she looked sensational in metallic blue dress with gorgeous silver peep toe boots.

The 48-year-old showed off her incredible figure in the slinky ensemble while her bejeweled footwear gave her look an added splash of glam.

The diva styled her brunette tresses into a bun and enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup as she covered her eyes with stylish shades.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail

Posh Spice matched colour of her dress with the former legendary footballer, who also looked dapper in double denim ensemble.

Sporting denim jeans with matching shirt, David turned heads with his muscular physique as he stepped out of a black SUV.

The dad-of-four stunned as he donned suede boots with black shades while styling his brown hair into spikes.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail



