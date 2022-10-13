Vin Diesel leaves Prince William behind as World’s Hottest Bald Man

Vin Diesel has left Prince William behind on the list of 2022 World's Hottest Bald Man.

The Fast and Furious star garnered a 6.46 score out of 10 in a study carried out by SEO agency Reboot.

The scoring has been done considering facial Golden Ratio, Twitter sentiment analysis, net worth and height, reported aceshowbiz.com.

The study showed that Vin’s head is rather shiny, with a cranial luminance of 563.65 candelas per square meter.

The readings mean that the actor’s head reflects light with 70.46 per cent of the luminous intensity of a standard light bulb.

Previously, the Prince of Wales held the title two times consecutively however he was dropped to No. 5 on the list this year with a score of 6.13.

Moreover, the prince remained in the top 5 thanks to his 6-foot-2 height, putting him as the second tallest in the group.