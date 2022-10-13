When Kanye West said he loves Hitler and Nazis: Report

Kanye West once talked about his love for Adolf Hilter and Nazis in 2018.

During his conversation with TMZ i 2019, the rapper admitted he held controversial opinions on World War II. The statement was allegedly taken out of the interview.

The matter is now discussed during an episode of “Higher Learning” podcast amid Ye's fresh anti-semitic attacks. Host Van Lathan tells co-host Rachel Lindsay: “I’ve already heard him say that stuff before."

“I mean, I was taken aback because that type of anti-Semitic talk is disgusting. But as far as him, I knew that that was in him because when came to TMZ, he said that stuff and they took it out of the interview,” he alleged.

“If you look at what I said at TMZ, it goes from me saying like, ‘Hey Kanye, there’s real-life, real-world implication to everything that you just said there.’ What I say after that — if I can remember, it’s been a long time — was, ’12 million people actually died because of Nazism and Hitler and all of that stuff,’ and then I move on to talk about what he said about slavery,” Lathan continued.

“The reason they took it out is because it wouldn’t have made sense unless they kept in Kanye saying he loved Hitler and the Nazis, which he said when he was at TMZ. He said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis.’ Something to that effect.”