Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shows off her style credentials in new snaps

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama looked drop-dead gorgeous in her latest appearance as she posed for a few snaps to launch her brand-new collection with Public Desire.

The 16-year-old, the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis caught everyone’s attention with a range of stunning pieces from the new collection, which is her first with the brand.

From statement boots to stunning heels, the TikTok star sported a personalised T-shirt dress for one snap - paired with platformed red heels.

The satin heels featured a chunky platform, closed-toe, and ankle strap detail, as Alabama made sure to team it up with a dark wash T-shirt dress with her name printed in red.

In another shot, Albama looked absolutely gorgeous as she is seen next to a retro phone while donning a pair of glimmering knee-high boots.

Photo credits: DailyMail

According to Public Desire's CEO, Qasim Akhlaq 'Alabama was the perfect fit for the brand and her style authentically represents everything that Public Desire stands for. We haven’t launched a US collection since our edit with Hailey Bieber back in 2016 so this was the perfect opportunity to step up our presence in the United States.'

The blonde beauty is one of Travis and ex-wife Shanna Moakler's three children - along with Landon Asher Barker, 18, and Atiana De La Hoya, 22, who is his stepdaughter from the marriage.



