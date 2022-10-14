'Life Has Its Stresses': Tom Brady on split with Gisele Bündchen

'Life Has Its Stresses': Tom Brady on the split with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is not well amid the breakup rumours with his longtime-wife Gisele Bündchen.

According to OK Magazine, the NFL star admitted to going through a rough phase of life on the episode of his podcast, "Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

"Everyone has different situations in their life and children, and you worry about their mental health," Brady said. "You worry about your parents, obviously yourself. I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports.

The quarterback champ added, "I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with," he continued, "and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through stress response?"

The NFL star noted that "taking care of your mind's really important," in addition to your body. He shared that, over the years, he's been taking physical and mental therapy.

Moreover, reportedly tensions between the couple were due to Brady's dedication to his profession, as Bündchen admitted she's begged him to be more "present."

The rumours of spilt between the couple are in full swing, one source confided to OK!, "She is done with their marriage. She was upset about it for a long time, and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."