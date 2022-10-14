'Black Adam vs Superman' on the cards? The Rock reveals

Black Adam vs Superman's future is as bright as daylight, according to The Rock.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Dwyane Johnson was asked about the possibility of two titans of DC, i.e., Superman and Black Adam may ever throw fists.

The DC hero answers, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this man. Thank you for asking that. And I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin."

The 50-year-old explained the new strategy of DC is listening and meeting the expectations of their fans.

However, the Jungle Cruise star warned that "sometime down the road", may not be able to do so.

Johnson points out that DC underwent a transitory period with Man of Steel, followed by Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Wonder Woman, and restarted again with Black Adam.

"So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at," he said. "And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."

Dwayne Johnson-starring Black Adam will hit the theatres on 21 October 2022.