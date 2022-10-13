King Charles III's latest move seems to be a warning for Meghan and Harry

The Palace Buckingham has confirmed that King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6 in 2023 – the same date as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie’s, birthday.

The palace's latest move seems to be a warning for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are allegedly bent on damaging the monarchy.

Piers Morgan recently claimed that Meghan's ‘systematically trying to damage the Royal Family and the monarchy.’ The Former Good Morning host told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine: ‘She’s deliberately made herself, along with Harry, a big story for the last few years.'



According to some, the new monarch's recent actions suggest that he won't allow Harry and Meghan to hurl insults at the royal family again.

The Palace move is being considered as a fresh snub to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archie is set to turn four-years-old next year on the same date when the new King would be crowned. However, the guest list for the ceremony is yet to be confirmed by the Palace.