Meghan Markle accused of constantly acting the victim

Meghan Markle has come under fire for repeatedly 'pivoting' away from her guests' experiences to focus on her own notes.

"Meghan Markle is an actress who’s right now acting the part of a princess who acted the part of a philanthropist in order to land a prince and now, constantly acting the victim," Megyn Kelly told Sky News host Paul Murray.



The host continued: "People, slowly but surely – cause they always get it in the end – are no longer buying it.

It comes day-after the Duchess of Sussex released the latest episode of her much anticipated Archetypes podcast aims to unwrap the term "crazy" and how it is used to "completely dismiss [someone's] experience".