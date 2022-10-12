10 killed, several injured as bus bursts into flames near Nooriabad

A still image of the passenger bus that caught fire near Nooriabad on October 12, 2022. — Twitter/@SibteHR

HYDERABAD: At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed and several were injured when a bus en route to Khairpur Nathan Shah caught fire near Nooriabad on Wednesday.



As per details, a fire broke out in the air-conditioning unit of the passenger bus near Nooriabad.

"The fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the air conditioner," they said, adding that the exact number of causalities will be shared once the rescue operation is completed.

As the bus caught fire, most of the passengers were already offloaded, however, several have been reportedly injured.

More to follow...